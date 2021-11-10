Graham Berry will take part in the overnight race to raise money

Graham Berry, 49, who is originally from Ashton-in-Makerfield but now lives in Shrewsbury, will run 100km in around 15 hours as part of Escape From Meridien race on November 12.

As a Wigan Warriors fan, he said it was a no-brainer to raise money for Leeds Rhinos legend Burrow, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in 2019.

Mr Berry said: “I’m a Wigan lad so I am a lifelong rugby league fan, so the stuff with Rob Burrow has caught my attention.

Graham Berry described the fundraiser as a "no-brainer"

“I did a fund-raiser for him earlier in the year but I was entering this race anyway and thought I could do more for MND while I’m at it.

“It shows the community within the sport, when something like this happens, no matter who you support, everyone pulls together.

“I started running about four and a half years ago, so I’ve done a couple of marathons and ultra marathons up until now. My biggest up until this point has been 79km. This is the hardest by far, so it will be a killer.”

The overnight race starts at midnight in Meridien, near Coventry, with competitors having 24 hours to go as far as possible.

Mr Berry isn’t aiming to complete the whole challenge, and is instead working out a route that will take him home.

He hopes to raise as much money as possible, as well as having a good crack at completing the race.

“Staying alive is the first aim for me, but the other is to reach 100km, which will probably take me about 15 hours.

“I’ve already passed my initial target of £777, which was chosen because of Rob Burrow’s number. I am currently up to just over £1,200, so I now want to reach £1,777.”