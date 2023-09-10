Watch more videos on Shots!

A group of residents are claiming the man has made threats to stab them, made verbally abusive comments, damaged property and on a number of occasions exposed himself to elderly women at the complex in Mayfield Road, Orrell.

The problems began when the man – whom we are not naming – moved into the Dean Court retirement housing scheme for those aged 55 and over around 18 months ago.

Residents at Dean Court sheltered accommodation in Orrell claim they are being terrorised by a disruptive resident.

Resident Lynn Crook, 61, said: “There are around 40 residents living in the building and he’s been causing trouble ever since he moved in.

"He has exposed himself to women in the communal lounge and smashed several security cameras on the landings.

"He’s always drunk and he’ll come in and start swearing and talking dirty to elderly ladies.”

It is believed two attempts to remove the man – who is thought to be in his late 50s – have been made by housing provider Anchor, but each time he has successfully appealed to have it suspended.

Gary Crook, 61, said: “He attacked me once but fortunately I was fit enough to defend myself. He also said he was going to stab me.

"It’s unbelievable how he’s managed to get away with things but it’s all being blamed on his mental health.”

Another resident, 79-year-old Ann Mullaney – who uses a walker as a mobility aid – said: “Everyone’s disheartened. We’ve not got a happy home at the moment.

"He can be Mr Nice Guy but he is a real Jekyll and Hyde character, especially when he’s drunk. He is touching himself all the time and exposed himself to me and two other ladies in the communal lounge.

"He was drunk out of his mind and said he was getting all worked up because he was thinking about his ex-girlfriend.

"He’s just provoking you all the time but I refuse to take his bait. Even the scheme manager is terrified of him.”

In response to the concerns raised by residents, Jade Cutler, area manager for Dean Court said: “A number of concerns were raised about the behaviour of a resident at Dean Court housing location in Wigan which we have worked hard to address.

“We have a robust anti-social behaviour policy in place and following a thorough investigation, the resident was found to have breached our policy. In 2022 we applied separately to the County Court for a civil (IPNA) injunction order and for possession of the resident’s property.

"Unfortunately, since the injunction and possession orders were made, the resident has continued to engage in anti-social behaviour and we pursued possession of the resident’s property and applied to enforce the possession order.

"The court listed an eviction appointment on 30 August 2023, which the resident applied to suspend, and the matter is currently adjourned, for both parties to file evidence in the next six weeks.