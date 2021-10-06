Romantic moment as Wigan runner pops the question during London marathon

Gareth Leyland, 33, decided to propose to his girlfriend Lauren during Sunday's race - and he even managed to get down on one knee.

He had planned the big moment for several months and drew cheers from the crowd as they witnessed the proposal.

The couple met seven years ago when they both started working at McDonald's. Gareth now works as a branch manager for the firm, while Lauren, 30, teaches English at a high school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gareth Leyland proposed to girlfriend Lauren during the London marathon

Gareth ran the marathon to support Ronald McDonald House Charities UK, which offers free accommodation to families with children in nearby hospitals, founded by McDonald’s.

He said: “I decided to propose at the marathon as it seemed like the biggest event in these tough times and I didn't want to wait around forever.

"I invited my mum and her mum and dad up to witness it. It seemed like the most special occasion it could be and the London marathon certainly delivered.

Gareth Leyland got down on one knee for the proposal

"Lauren has been hugely supportive of my training and fund-raising for Ronald McDonald House Charities UK and I couldn’t wait to surprise her. Luckily, she said yes!"

The couple plan to marry once Gareth has fully recovered from completing the marathon in three hours 45 minutes.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here