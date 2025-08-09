A new programme for artists has been set up in Wigan.

The Old Courts and TERM Art Classes have teamed up to create ROOM, a new artist residency and development programme.

Following its July start, the studios are buzzing with creative activity as the first cohort of artists settle into their residencies.

The ROOM residency at the Old Courts

ROOM offers a dedicated space for artists from Wigan and the surrounding region to develop, experiment and expand their practice in a supportive, professional environment.

With residencies ranging from two weeks to three months and no associated fees, the programme is designed to make high-quality creative space accessible to those who need it most.

Since opening, the studios have welcomed a diverse group of artists working across painting, sculpture, textiles, print making and fashion.

Each brings a unique approach and vision, contributing to a dynamic and collaborative atmosphere.

The current cohort includes artists exploring themes such as the psychology of relationships and trauma, feminist histories and the body, horror cinema and transformation, and psychological narratives expressed through expressive mark-making.

George Hale is a painter whose works shift between humour and unease, emerging from intuitive brushwork into ambiguous psychological landscapes.

His time at ROOM is providing the space to further develop these introspective scenes.

He said: “I’m really grateful and excited to be chosen for the artist residency with TERM and The Old Courts.

"Everyone has been really friendly and welcoming and I love the studio that I’ve been allocated. I’m using the studio to paint towards some upcoming collaborative shows in Norway along with two other artists. Can’t wait to get creative.”

Textile artist Lucy Sharkey is using the residency to expand her hand embroidery work, which explores themes including feminism, medical misogyny and pop culture.

She uses typically feminine forms of making to depict frank and shameless imagery, confronting the viewer with the uncomfortable truth of female bodies.

Lucy said: “The Old Courts have a long tradition of supporting and championing local artists, so to be taking part in TERM’s artist residency scheme is a dream come true, especially as it means I’ll be working alongside some wonderful fellow artists”

The artists’ work is already generating conversation and curiosity, with plans under way for informal open studios, community engagement sessions and public exhibitions.

Klaire Doyle and Anna FC Smith, founders of TERM Art Classes, said: “The ROOM residency is designed to be a catalyst for experimentation, public visibility and meaningful peer exchange.

“As practising artists ourselves, we see this as a vital space where creatives can advance their work and build their professional profiles with the support of The Old Courts.

“It’s exciting seeing the first wave of artists settling into their studios and we are really looking forward to their artists’ talks, open studios and other events coming soon.”

In addition to studio access, ROOM offers tailored professional development support, including marketing advice, funding guidance and networking opportunities.

Residents are encouraged to share their work through talks, events and exhibitions, helping to build meaningful connections with audiences and peers alike.

Jonny Davenport, artistic director at The Old Courts, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to see ROOM full to the brim with talented artists. It’s such a proud moment for us to be using our creative space to support artists in Wigan and the wider borough.

"As the only dedicated art centre in Wigan, it’s vital that we create opportunities like this, where artists can access space, support and time to grow, experiment and connect with others.

“ROOM is more than just a residency programme; it’s a commitment to the cultural development of our town, aligned with Arts Council England’s Let's Create strategy and GMCA’s cultural strategy, both of which champion access, inclusivity and the empowerment of local creative talent.

"Thanks to the support of ACE and GMCA, we’re able to invest in artists on their journey and provide meaningful opportunities to develop and share their work through talks, open studios, exhibitions and more.

"It’s an exciting time and we can’t wait to see how the artists and the community respond.”

ROOM is part of a pilot programme running until December, with artist feedback helping to shape future development.