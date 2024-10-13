Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here is the latest list of all the most significant roadworks in the borough that are going to be affecting Wigan motorists in the coming weeks due to closures for repairs, resurfacing or utilities work.

Emergency Works

Hallgate, Wigan: There are currently emergency works being undertaken by United Utilities with a temporary road closure in place. Works are expected to be completed by14th October 14.

Road Closures

Wigan Council is asking motorists to be aware of roadworks and plan diversions

Lowton Road, Golborne will be closed outside House Number 57 onOctober 24 between 9.30am and 2.30pm;

Spring Road, Orrell, will be closed from its junction with Prescott Lane to outside house number 327 from November 2 to 17;

Orrell Road, Orrell, will be closed from its junction with Shelley Drive to the junction of M58 Slip Road on November 7 between the hours of 7pm and 11pm only;

Winstanley Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, will be closed on November 18 between 9.30am and 3.30pm;

Church Lane, Lowton, will be closed at its junction with Newton Road on November17 between 9am and 3pm;

Mealhouse Lane, Atherton, will be closed outside house number 137 on November 18 between 7pm and 11pm;

Kenyon Lane, Lowton, will be closed outside house number 11 to outside house number 58a on January 14 between the hours of 9.30am and 3.30pm;

Wallgate, Wigan, will be closed at the railway bridge from January 20 to 24 between the hours of 10pm and 5am.

Resurfacing Schemes

Wigan Lane, Wigan, will be closed from its junction with Springfield Street to its junction with Penson Street on Sundays October 13 and 20 between 8am and 5pm;

Pepper Lane, Standish, will be closed from its junction with Preston Road to its junction with Almond Green Avenue on Sundays on October 13 and 20 between the hours of 7am and 7pm;

Bridge Street, Hindley, will be closed from its junction with Market Street to its junction with Castle Hill Road on Sundays October 27 and November 3 between 8am and 5pm;

Almond Brook Road, Standish, will be closed from its junction with Beacon View to outside house number 164 on Sundays November 17 and 24 between 8am and 5pm.

Ongoing major schemes

Network Rail’s electrification of the railway, which started in April, is continuing to affect traffic on Ince Green Lane at Ince.

And Cadent will be replacing old gas pipes on Whelley next month which will require temporary two-way traffic signals from October 19 to 27.

Bickershaw Lane/Smiths Lane, Hindley Green electricity connection - ENW is supplying a new high voltage electricity supply to support the extension works at Hindley YOP. Works have started and there will be rolling two-way lights. The scheme will progress onto Leigh Road, Hindley Green, Thomas Street, East Street, Atherton Road, Brecon Drive and is due to conclude by February.

St Helens Road, Leigh Cycleway Scheme - The Major Projects Team will be constructing segregated cycleway on St Helens Road, Leigh. Works begin on September 30 and are scheduled for completion in the spring. To keep disruption to a minimum and complete works as quickly as possible, a temporary northbound one-way restriction on St Helens Road is required, between Bonnywell Road and West Bridgewater Street. The southbound diversion will be Twist Lane - Atherleigh Way - St Helens Road Local traffic will be able to use Spinning Jenny Way - Chapel Street - Mather Lane and Bonnywell Road as an alternative. Works will be paused between December 2 and January 6 and continue from January 7.

Events

Standish Christmas Market - Cross Street and Market Place will be closed for Standish Christmas Market on Saturday November 30 to Sunday December 1 between midnight and midnight

Pemberton Christmas Market - Chapel Street will be closed for Pemberton Christmas Market on Sunday December 1 between the hours of 6am and 6pm.