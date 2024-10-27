Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here is the latest list of all the most significant roadworks in the borough that are going to be affecting Wigan motorists in the coming weeks due to closures for repairs, resurfacing or utilities work.

Road Closures

Lowton Road, Golborne, will be closed outside house number 57 on October 24 between 9.30am and 2.30pm

Spring Road, Orrell, will be closed from its junction with Prescott Lane to outside house number 327 from November 2 to 17

Wigan Council is asking motorists to be aware of roadworks and plan diversions

Orrell Road, Orrell, will be closed from its junction with Shelley Drive to the junction of M58 slip road on November 7 between7pm and 11pm only

Winstanley Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, will be closed on November 15 between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Church Lane, Lowton, will be closed at its junction with Newton Road on November 17 between 9am and 3pm

Mealhouse Lane, Atherton, will be closed outside house number 137 on November 18 between 7pm and 11pm

Smithy Brook Road, Wigan, will be closed at its junction with Warrington Road from November 26 to 27

Poolstock, Wigan, will be closed from its junction with Morton Avenue, Wigan, to outside house number 161 on January 11 and 12 2025

Kenyon Lane, Lowton, will be closed outside house number 11 to outside house number 58a on January 14 2025 between 9.30am and 3.30pm

Wallgate, Wigan, will be closed at the railway bridge on January 20 to 24 2025 between the hours of 10pm and 5am.

Resurfacing Schemes

Bridge Street, Hindley will be closed from its junction with Market Street to its junction with Castle Hill Road on Sundays October 27 and November3 between 8am and 5pm

Almond Brook Road, Standish, will be closed from its junction with Beacon View to outside house number 164 on Sundays November 17 and 24 between 8am and 5pm.

Ongoing major schemes

Network Rail’s electrification of the railway, which started in April, is continuing to affect traffic on Ince Green Lane at Ince.

And Cadent is replacing old gas pipes on Whelley which requires temporary two-way traffic signals until October 27.

Bickershaw Lane/Smiths Lane, Hindley Green electricity connection - ENW is supplying a new high voltage electricity supply to support the extension works at Hindley YOP. Works have started and there will be rolling two-way lights. The scheme will progress onto Leigh Road, Hindley Green, Thomas Street, East Street, Atherton Road, Brecon Drive and is due to conclude by February.

St Helens Road, Leigh Cycleway Scheme - The Major Projects Team will be constructing segregated cycleway on St Helens Road, Leigh. Works begin on September 30 and are scheduled for completion in the spring. To keep disruption to a minimum and complete works as quickly as possible, a temporary northbound one-way restriction on St Helens Road is required, between Bonnywell Road and West Bridgewater Street. The southbound diversion will be Twist Lane - Atherleigh Way - St Helens Road Local traffic will be able to use Spinning Jenny Way - Chapel Street - Mather Lane and Bonnywell Road as an alternative. Works will be paused between December 2 and January 6 and continue from January 7.

Events

Standish Christmas Market - Cross Street and Market Place will be closed for Standish Christmas Market on Saturday November 30 to Sunday December 1 between midnight and midnight

Pemberton Christmas Market - Chapel Street will be closed for Pemberton Christmas Market on Sunday December 1 between the hours of 6am and 6pm.