Round-up of Wigan's top news stories for 2022

It’s been a tough and turbulent year for the world and the UK, let alone Wigan.

By Holly Pritchard
3 minutes ago

But there have been heroes and smiles as well as misfortune and sadness. We look back on some of the stories that were making the biggest headlines in Wigan over the past 12 months.

1. January

The massive Eckersley Mills complex at Wigan is under new ownership and there are big plans for its redevelopment, some of which were unveiled only recently.

2. January

A fire leaves Marsh Green pensioners homeless. Brian Belshaw is saluted for saving his wife's life.

3. February

Wigan couples' weddings were cancelled when Park Hall at Charnock Richard suddenly closed down. Other venues would come to their rescue. Pictured are Adam Weate and Danielle Sugden who were among those who were affected

4. February

It was recommended that Abram Bryn Gates School at Bamfurlong should close down due to falling numbers. It has now closed with pupils dispersed to other schools.

