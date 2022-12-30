People Round-up of Wigan's top news stories for 2022
It’s been a tough and turbulent year for the world and the UK, let alone Wigan.
By Holly Pritchard 3 minutes ago 1. January
The massive Eckersley Mills complex at Wigan is under new ownership and there are big plans for its redevelopment, some of which were unveiled only recently.
Photo: submit
2. January
A fire leaves Marsh Green pensioners homeless. Brian Belshaw is saluted for saving his wife's life.
Photo: submit
3. February
Wigan couples' weddings were cancelled when Park Hall at Charnock Richard suddenly closed down. Other venues would come to their rescue.
Pictured are Adam Weate and Danielle Sugden who were among those who were affected
Photo: Bill Kenyon
4. February
It was recommended that Abram Bryn Gates School at Bamfurlong should close down due to falling numbers. It has now closed with pupils dispersed to other schools.
Photo: MA