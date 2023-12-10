Rugby players thanked for leaving pitch to support events in Wigan village

Hard-working volunteers who make sure village events go smoothly and safely have been recognised for their efforts.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Whether it is Walking Day or Remembrance Sunday, Aspull Rugby Club players and volunteers marshal the streets to keep people safe and make sure everything goes without a hitch.

The three councillors for Aspull, New Springs and Whelley wanted to show their appreciation by holding a “thank you” event at the club.

It was a chance for everyone to recognise their hard work.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Players and volunteers at Aspull Rugby Club were thanked for their help marshaling events in the village

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baz Baily, club chairman and one of the volunteers, said: “We are really proud and honoured to help our fabulous community.”

Phil Livesey, secretary of Aspull Forum and Walking Day organiser, said: “We can't thank the club enough. Their help is invaluable.”

Alan Jones, chairman of Aspull Royal British Legion, said: “Armistice Day is so important to everyone and the rugby club’s help makes the parade safe for all our residents.”