Rugby players thanked for leaving pitch to support events in Wigan village
Whether it is Walking Day or Remembrance Sunday, Aspull Rugby Club players and volunteers marshal the streets to keep people safe and make sure everything goes without a hitch.
The three councillors for Aspull, New Springs and Whelley wanted to show their appreciation by holding a “thank you” event at the club.
It was a chance for everyone to recognise their hard work.
Baz Baily, club chairman and one of the volunteers, said: “We are really proud and honoured to help our fabulous community.”
Phil Livesey, secretary of Aspull Forum and Walking Day organiser, said: “We can't thank the club enough. Their help is invaluable.”
Alan Jones, chairman of Aspull Royal British Legion, said: “Armistice Day is so important to everyone and the rugby club’s help makes the parade safe for all our residents.”
Coun Laura Flynn added “Two words say it all – thank you.”