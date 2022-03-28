The sporting spectacle raised £10,000 for its organising charity Joining Jack.

The annual event returned to the town after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

Over 1,100 people took on the half-marathon and 10-mile races which took in landmarks including the DW Stadium, Wigan Pier, the Leeds-Liverpool Canal, Haigh Woodland Park and Mesnes Park.

A further 600 people took part in the 5km race.

A family mile for people of all ages was also held.

Joining Jack was set up by former Warriors player Andy Johnson and his wife Alex after their son Jack was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Sadly Jack, Alex and Andy were unable to attend due to contracting Covid.

The family were represented however by Jack's younger brother, James, running alongside his team mates from Orrell St James Rugby in the family mile.

The team also organises the Wigan Bike Ride and Wigan 10k, as well as other events.