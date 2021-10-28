Runners prepare for a fright as Wigan park hosts its first Halloween 10k

A run is being held at Haigh Woodland Park on Saturday evening, organised by Wigan Council and Fylde Coast Runners.

The Haigh Hall Fright Night 10k will start and finish in the shadow of the historic Haigh Hall and follow trails and pathways through the park.

Participants are encouraged to wear fancy dress, as well as carry a torch or wear a headtorch to help them find their way.

There will be marshals along the route to direct runners and walkers, as well as signs with reflective tape which will light up when the torches shine on them.

The race starts at 6.30pm and everyone who finishes will receive a medal that glows in the dark, along with a technical T-shirt.

Organisers are encouraging people who take part to raise money for Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

Registration costs £25, available at bit.ly/NightRunHalloween.

The event will start and finish outside Haigh Hall