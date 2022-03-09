Wigan man's charity challenge to be completed as a tribute to his late twin

Stewart Roper was devastated when his brother Ady was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in January last year.He received immunotherapy treatment at The Christie hospital to try to reduce the tumour and extend his life expectancy.Upon hearing his brother’s diagnosis, 48-year-old Hindley man Stewart decided immediately he wanted to do something to support Ady and thank the hospital - so, along with life-long family friend Gary Robinson, he has embarked on The Christie Challenge.

This was a pledge to complete six different fund-raising activities over the year to earn a fabulous jigsaw medal featuring the rainbow Christie embrace.And over the course of 12 months, Stewart and Gary have been undertaking a series of events, including a trek up Scafell Pike in the Lake District, a car boot sale, a bake sale, a Christmas sleigh run, a Bush Tucker Trial and a Hindley Green to Blackpool bike ride.But, sadly, the challenge is now to be completed in memory of Ady who lost his fight for life on October 10 last year at Wigan and Leigh Hospice where family say he received outstanding care.The final part will be on May 28, which is the aforementioned sponsored bike ride to Blackpool from Ady’s local pub, the Spinners Arms in Hindley Green.

Stewart (left) Adrian Roper (centre) Gary Robinson (right).

Gary said: “The events have been challenging and whilst we will be looking forward to finishing them, there’s a tinge of sadness that Ady won’t be at the finish line to see what #TeamAdy has achieved in his name.“We are wanting to see as many people who knew Ady at the finish line on May 28 at the North Pier, to celebrate what he has achieved in his shortened life.“Up to challenge 5, we have raised over £3,500 for the Christie and Wigan and Leigh Hospice but we hope to add to that considerably.”Anyone wishing to join the bike ride, donate or attend on the day can contact Stewart or Gary through the #TeamAdy fundraising page at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/christiechallenge-ady