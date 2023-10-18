Saddle up as pop-up shop in Wigan town centre offers everything cycling-related

News you can trust since 1853
A Wigan organisation is launching its first pop-up shop to sell discounted pre-loved bikes and accessories.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 18th Oct 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read
Families are being encouraged to head to the Grand Arcade shopping centre during the school half-term holiday for all things cycling.

Gearing Up – The Brick’s bike retail and maintenance community interest company – will run the shop on Tuesday, October 24 at the former Debenhams store, which is now operated by charity Rebuild with Hope.

Claire Taylor and Simon Dale prepare for Gearing Up's pop-up shopClaire Taylor and Simon Dale prepare for Gearing Up's pop-up shop
Claire Taylor and Simon Dale prepare for Gearing Up's pop-up shop
It will be run in partnership with Wigan Council's Be Well team, who will be on hand to share information on upcoming cycling events and to provide health and well-being advice for all the family.

Claire Taylor, director of anti-poverty services at The Brick, said: “We are delighted to be launching the first Gearing Up pop-up shop at the Rebuild with Hope outlet in Wigan town centre. We are looking forward to raising awareness of everything Gearing Up has to offer for the community and to spread the word of our aim – to make cycling accessible and affordable for all.

“New bikes are expensive and at Gearing Up we fix donated bikes until they are as good as new before we sell them at a discounted, affordable price. We also offer competitively priced repairs and advice and information on cycling to anyone who stops by to visit us.”

The Be Well team will have a host of information, including Doctor Bike sessions at schools, family cycling events at Three Sisters and Leigh’s Bike Library.

Richard Smith, from Be Well, said: “It’s fantastic to see Gearing Up providing this service as a pop-up at Debenhams during the school holidays. Having worked closely with the team at Gearing Up for numerous years, providing Doctor Bike, low-cost bikes and maintenance training in schools and across communities, this is another great opportunity to support people to cycle more regularly.”

The pop-up shop will be open from 10am to 4pm on Tuesday.

Gearing Up's permanent site is at The Brick Works, on Hodson St, Wigan. It provides a cycling experience for everyone, including bike maintenance courses, access to affordable cycling equipment including bikes and accessories for all the family, and free, inclusive, community cycling initiatives.

