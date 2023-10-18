Saddle up as pop-up shop in Wigan town centre offers everything cycling-related

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Families are being encouraged to head to the Grand Arcade shopping centre during the school half-term holiday for all things cycling.

Gearing Up – The Brick’s bike retail and maintenance community interest company – will run the shop on Tuesday, October 24 at the former Debenhams store, which is now operated by charity Rebuild with Hope.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire Taylor and Simon Dale prepare for Gearing Up's pop-up shop

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be run in partnership with Wigan Council's Be Well team, who will be on hand to share information on upcoming cycling events and to provide health and well-being advice for all the family.

Claire Taylor, director of anti-poverty services at The Brick, said: “We are delighted to be launching the first Gearing Up pop-up shop at the Rebuild with Hope outlet in Wigan town centre. We are looking forward to raising awareness of everything Gearing Up has to offer for the community and to spread the word of our aim – to make cycling accessible and affordable for all.

“New bikes are expensive and at Gearing Up we fix donated bikes until they are as good as new before we sell them at a discounted, affordable price. We also offer competitively priced repairs and advice and information on cycling to anyone who stops by to visit us.”

The Be Well team will have a host of information, including Doctor Bike sessions at schools, family cycling events at Three Sisters and Leigh’s Bike Library.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Smith, from Be Well, said: “It’s fantastic to see Gearing Up providing this service as a pop-up at Debenhams during the school holidays. Having worked closely with the team at Gearing Up for numerous years, providing Doctor Bike, low-cost bikes and maintenance training in schools and across communities, this is another great opportunity to support people to cycle more regularly.”

The pop-up shop will be open from 10am to 4pm on Tuesday.