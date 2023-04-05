News you can trust since 1853
Saddle up for Manchester to Blackpool bike ride and raise money for Wigan charity

Cyclists are being urged to get on their bikes for a 100km ride in aid of a Wigan charity supporting terminally ill patients and their families.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 5th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Wigan and Leigh Hospice has secured places for The Christie’s Manchester to Blackpool bike ride on Sunday, July 9.

It follows a 62-mile route which takes participants through Tyldesley, Atherton, Leigh, Aspull, Haigh and Standish, ending at the South Promenade at Blackpool.

Cyclists Phil Flanagan and Dilesh Ladva during last year's bike rideCyclists Phil Flanagan and Dilesh Ladva during last year's bike ride
Chris Swinton, events fund-raiser at the Hindley-based hospice, said: “The bike ride always has a fantastic atmosphere, which is why people come back to do it time and time again. You can take the ride at your own pace, so the ride is perfect for regular cyclists but also those who need to take a little longer.

“Our riders always enjoy themselves and what’s more, you’ll be raising vital funds to help provide hospice care for people in your community.”

The Manchester to Blackpool bike ride is not a race, and is open to anyone aged 14 and over, though those aged 14 to 16 must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

It costs £30 to sign up, with a suggested minimum sponsorship of £200 to ensure the hospice can cover costs and raise vital funds.

Participants will receive a Wigan and Leigh Hospice-branded T-Shirt and free transport is available for riders and their bikes from Wigan to Manchester and back from Blackpool at the end of the day.

Sign up at www.wlh.org.uk or contact the fund-raising team on 01942 524203 or [email protected]

