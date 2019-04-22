Sam's mission to swim the length of the channel

A local volunteer will swim the equivalent of the English Channel to raise vital funds for the country’s leading diabetes charity.

Sam Clark, a sales assistant from Leigh, is swimming the 22 miles to raise vital funds for Diabetes UK.

The 26-year-old who also volunteers with the local Air Cadets, is taking on the Swim 22 challenge after seeing the affect the condition can have on people.

The challenge, which started on February 22 and finishes on May 22 sees participants swim the equivalent of the English Channel.

Sam, who’ll be completing the swim at her local DW Fitness gym, said: “I wanted to support Diabetes UK as I’ve seen the impact diabetes can have. We have children with Type 1 diabetes in the Air Cadets and I’m so impressed with how they cope with managing their condition every day.

“Some of my colleagues and friends have also been affected by the condition, so I hope that by taking on this challenge I can help improve the lives of people with diabetes.”

The swim is also a personal challenge for Sam, who says she is not a confident swimmer.

She added: “I took part in the challenge a couple of years ago with a group of friends.

“We split the distance between us but it was still tough as I’m not the strongest of swimmers. I’m hoping to rise to the challenge this time and prove to myself that I can do it on my own.”

Diabetes is a condition where there is too much glucose in the blood because the body cannot use it properly.

There are an estimated 4.6 million people living with diabetes in the UK. If not managed well, both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes can lead to devastating complications, including sight loss, amputation, kidney failure and stroke.

“With the right treatment, knowledge and support people living with diabetes can lead a long, full and healthy life.

Maria Whittaker, Diabetes UK regional fund-raiser, said: “We are delighted that Sam is making a splash for Diabetes UK.

“The lengths that she is going to will bring us closer to our vision of a world where diabetes can do no

harm.”

To sponsor Sam please visit: https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/stcswim22