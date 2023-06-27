News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know

Sandra Bullock sent support message to fearless campaigner Laura Nuttall days before she died

Hollywood star Sandra Bullock, 58, sent a video message to an ‘extraordinary’ Barrowford woman who died after battling a brain tumour.
By Emma Downey
Published 27th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 14:11 BST

In May, 23-year-old Laura Nuttall, a fearless campaigner who raised thousands for brain cancer charities, died after battling a highly invasive type of brain cancer called glioblastoma multiforme. Her mum, Nicola, and sister, Gracie, appeared on BBC Breakfast on Monday morning and shared a snippet of the video that Sandra, known for Miss Congeniality and Speed, sent to Laura in the days before she died. In the video Sandra said: “I have just spent the last day and a half looking at the extraordinary life that you have lived so far. It brought shame upon my person because my accomplishments were way below yours but what I've also been looking at is your family. You have an extraordinary family."

Despite being given her prognosis in 2018, Laura went on to complete an incredible bucket list of goals from presenting the BBC weather forecast, to having tea at the Ritz with broadcaster Sophie Raworth.She also went fishing with Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer, met Michelle Obama and watched Fleabag being performed live on stage. In 2021, comedian Peter Kay even came out of retirement to raise money for her treatment, and hosted two live Q&As in her honour.

Read More
The Golden Ball of Longton: Dog friendly pub owners pull their last pint after 6...
In a video to Laura days before her death actress Sandra Bullock (pictured) called told the 23-year-old what an extraordinary life she had livedIn a video to Laura days before her death actress Sandra Bullock (pictured) called told the 23-year-old what an extraordinary life she had lived
In a video to Laura days before her death actress Sandra Bullock (pictured) called told the 23-year-old what an extraordinary life she had lived
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ahead of a memorial service that is due to take place tonight (June 27) to celebrate Laura's life, Gracie told BBC Breakfast how proud she was of her sister’s amazing achievements. She said: “She was an amazing sister. The first conversation anyone would ever have with me is, how is your sister? I think Laura changed the world in so many different ways, not just for her family and friends. So many more people know about brain tumours and the damage they can do. Just because she's not here anymore doesn't mean that's a good enough reason to stop speaking about it.”

Laura Nuttall (pictured) died, aged 23, on May 22 after being diagnosed with a highly invasive type of brain cancer called glioblastoma multiforme, in 2018Laura Nuttall (pictured) died, aged 23, on May 22 after being diagnosed with a highly invasive type of brain cancer called glioblastoma multiforme, in 2018
Laura Nuttall (pictured) died, aged 23, on May 22 after being diagnosed with a highly invasive type of brain cancer called glioblastoma multiforme, in 2018
Related topics:HollywoodBarrowfordPeter KayBBC