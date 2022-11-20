Santa is back on the road performing his gift collection and distribution duties for Wigan Rotary Club

Father Christmas’s movements had been rather more restricted for the previous two festive seasons due to Covid pandemic restrictions.

But at last things appear be returning to normal.

Monica Meehan, president of Wigan Rotary, said: “We are delighted we have been able to organise for Santa on his float to be in a street near you during December this year.

Wigan Rotary's Santa on one of his pre-pandemic Christmas tours

"We have decided not to knock on doors so we hope residents will come out when they hear the music to say ‘hello.’

"For confirmation of dates and times when Santa is likely to be down your way or at Tesco’s you can check on the club’s website: www.wiganrotary.co.uk

“Why not speak to Santa via a zoom link?

"After last year’s success with our ‘Zoom with Santa’ children will again be able book a call to see him in his grotto and have time to chat to him and tell him what they want for Christmas.

"This is a fully personalised experience and will see Santa having one-to-one chats with each child from his Lapland grotto and recreate the magic of this festive tradition as best as possible.

"Wigan Rotary Club hope everyone will feel able to make a donation which will cover the costs of the event and help us to continue all the work we do in the Wigan community.”

In due course bookings will be taken via the Wigan Rotary Club’s website www.wiganrotary.co.uk with full details of the dates and times available.

For any queries email [email protected] or ring 07813 471000

Ms Meehan said: “Wigan Rotary Club are grateful for everyone’s generosity and the donations we receive.

"The club’s priority continues to be to provide support for local community and voluntary groups but we do provide some assistance for organisations involved in humanitarian work overseas.

"We intend to continue to make donations to local groups as in the last year through our Community Day, Dragons’ Den and the Christmas collections to help with the amazing work being undertaken locally to help people cope during the difficult times ahead.

"Last year Wigan Rotary Club were able to help over 45 different charities.”

If you wish to make a donation just go to the clubs website www.wiganrotary.co.uk and click on the “Donate Now2 button.