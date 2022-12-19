The group from Woodfold Primary sang a selection of carols and festive favourites for homeowners at the McCarthy Stone Brideoake Court Retirement Living development in Standish.

Louise Flynn, divisional marketing manager for McCarthy Stone North, said: “At McCarthy Stone, we are always seeking to foster links with the local community, especially at Christmas, and it was fantastic to see the children from Woodfold Primary School giving their renditions of Yuletide tunes.

Staff, homeowners and school children all in good spirits at Brideoake Court

"Their performance was greatly enjoyed by everyone at Brideoake Court, and their guests, bringing an early sprinkling of Yuletide spirit to the community.”

A spokesperson for Woodfold Primary School said: “The children worked incredibly hard to be ready for their big performance and really enjoyed singing for the audience at Brideoake Court who gave them a great reception and clearly loved every minute.

"Hopefully it is something we can repeat next year!”