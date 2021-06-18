School pupils take on virtual Land's End to John O'Groats walking challenge

Pupils at Westfield Community School have strapped on their walking boots for a virtual trek across the country

School pupils strapped on their walking boots for a trek across the country, albeit a virtual one!

Children in Year Three at Westfield Community School completed a virtual Land’s End to John O’Groats walking challenge.

Over the course of six weeks, the youngsters and their teachers walked a total of 1,083 miles, visiting 26 landmarks along the way, such as Stonehenge, Sherwood Forest, Edinburgh Castle and Loch Ness, all from the comfort of their own playground at Montrose Avenue.

The project was one of the many offerings from events firm Conqueror, which allows people to complete virtual challenges ranging from the Inca Trail, Mount Everest and Route 66.

Anyone who completes the challenges receives their very own completion medal, and the pupils at Westfield have proudly been wearing theirs since finishing their walk.

As part of the challenge, The Eden Reforestation Projects planted five trees to help restore healthy forests in locations around the world.

The organisation works to reduce extreme poverty and restores healthy forests by employing local people to plant millions of trees every

year.

This challenge not only furthered the knowledge of their topic, but also gave them the opportunity to help keep the environment healthy for the future.

Teresa Ford, assistant headteacher - Middle Phase at Westfield said: “I am so proud of both the pupils and staff undertaking this virtual challenge.

“The pupils have demonstrated their resilience and commitment to their

work.

“They have achieved so much as a team and made a positive contribution to the environment.”