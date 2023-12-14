SCHOOLDAY MEMORIES: four decades of pictures from RL Hughes Primary, Ashton

Our photographers have been to RL Primary School, Ashton, many times over the years, our archives show.
Here’s just a sample of the images taken there of pupils, staff, visitors and events between the 1973 and 2013.
1. Pupils with some of the 70 shoeboxes that have been filled with presents for Operation Christmas Child
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
2. Pupils taking part in a nursery rhyme sing along. Pictured are Bob the builder and Bakers Man alias Sam and Benjamin
. Photo: Gary Kelman
3. Pupils at RL Hughes Junior School receive the TSB savers prize in 1973
. Photo: gb
4. Pupils with some of the home-made cupcakes, biscuits, pencil toppers and jewellery on offer at the school's Enterprise Sale
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst