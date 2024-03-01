Search for a home for a cat called Sprout who has recovered from horrific attack

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The cat – named Sprout as he was rescued just before Christmas – was said to be in a “terrible state” after being attacked.

But he is now on the road to recovery thanks to a real team effort involving volunteers at an animal rescue, veterinary staff and a cattery.

Kathryn Mullaney, a volunteer with Atherton-based animal rescue Andrea’s Leg5acy, said: “He was a stray cat wandering from farm to farm. We had not seen him for quite a while and then he turned up on another farm in a right sorry state. He had been attacked, we think by a dog.”

A cat named Sprout is recovering at Brook Farm Cattery, Hindley Green, after suffering awful injuries to its legs. Sprout has been nursed back to health by volunteers from animal rescue Andrea's Legacy, staff at Atherton Vets Practice and Brook Farm Cattery and looking for a forever home. Emily Southworth, left, and Bev Southworth, third from left, from Brook Farm Cattery, Kathryn Mullaney, second from left, and Jennifer Wilson, right, representing Andrea's Legacy

Sprout sustained terrible injuries, including to his stomach and one of his back legs.

Volunteers at Andrea’s Legacy took him to Atherton Veterinary Centre, where the nurses decided to call him Sprout.

They treated his horrific wounds, but the injury on his legs had to be left partially open so they could flush and clean it every day.

A recuperating Sprout

Sprout took everything in his stride and when he was released from the veterinary practice, he went to Brook Farm Cattery in Hindley Green, where Beverley and Emily Southworth took over the daily cleaning of his wound and nursed him back to health.

More than £1,000 has been spent on vets’ bills for Sprout, even with a discount from the practice.

Sprout is now finally on the mend and has been chipped, vaccinated and neutered.

He is now searching for a home, but so far no-one has come forward to adopt him.

Kathryn said: “He’s a black and white male cat and he’s lovely, but it’s not a popular colour so they don’t tend to get homed quickly. He’s very soft and docile and a lovely lap cat.

"He does deserve a home.”

She continued: “We are looking for a home away from main roads and definitely no dogs. He’s great with other cats, but he’s terrified of dogs. He does okay with older children.”

She thanked everyone at Atherton Veterinary Centre and Brook Farm Cattery for helping Sprout.