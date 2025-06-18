The search for a local man who went missing while walking in Eryri led to the discovery of another man who disappeared 12 years earlier.

Police officer and mountain rescue volunteer Sgt Paul Terry has shared the tragic story of two experienced mountain walkers found dead on Pen yr Ole Wen, in the Ogwen Valley.

David Brookfield, 65, from Skelmersdale, was walking alone in the Carneddau mountain rage on January 9, 2024.

He sent a text message to his wife from the top of Carnedd Llewelyn, but no further contact was received.

David Brookfield

During his descent from the summit of Pen yr Ole Wen, it is believed David entered the broad mouth of a gully where he fell and became seriously injured.

Despite extensive searches in challenging winter weather conditions, he could not be found.

That was until May 10, 2024, when Coastguard helicopter crews located his body during a routine training exercise through the Ogwen Valley.

Shane Colaco

Incredibly, volunteers found the remains of 33-year-old Shane Colaco in the same spot.

Around 12 years earlier, the doctor from Stoke-on-Trent had been walking in the Carneddau range.

Shane had provided information about his intended route but did not return to his car and was never seen again.

It is believed his descent from the summit of Pen yr Ole Wen took the same fatal turn.

Shane Colaco's jacket discovered on Pen yr Ole Wen

Sgt Terry, of the North Wales Police drone unit, who assisted in the recovery of the two men, said: “This story and these circumstances really are quite exceptional, and my thoughts and feelings are very much with both David and Shane’s families as we tell the public about this story.

“While we were carrying out the investigation process into David’s death, a mountain rescue team member found a jacket about five metres further down the gully.

“The jacket didn't seem to fit with the picture of what we were investigating. It was an older jacket, one that seemed to have been there for some time and inside the pocket was a car key.

“Deep in the memory of this rescue team was Shane Calaco, who had gone missing in the same area 12 years earlier.”

Sgt Terry began investigating and discovered the jacket was similar to the one Shane had been wearing and the key was for his Fiat Seicento car.

Following the discovery of Shane’s belongings, a specialist mountain rescue drone operator carried out further investigation.

Sgt Terry said: “As the drone pilot was stood in the spot we had recovered David, something quite incredible happened.

“He noticed a piece of fabric under some brush and the detritus that had washed down the gully – and, quite incredibly, realised that he had also discovered the remains of Shane Calaco.

“What's really so amazing about this story is that so many of the people involved in searching for David had also been involved in the searches 12 years before for Shane.

“One of the winchmen who located David from the helicopter was also part of RAF 22 squadron looking for Shane 12 years earlier.

“This brings so many people together around two really sad stories, but it shows the amazing willingness and determination of volunteers and the emergency services to find both these men.”