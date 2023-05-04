Second World War veteran shares his memories as soldiers visit him at Wigan care home

Jack Fletcher, 99, saluted representatives from the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) when they walked into Shawcross care home in Ashton.

They presented him with a REME tie and spent time chatting to him about his experience in the services, after being invited to visit by a member of staff at the home.

Jack Fletcher served during the Second World War

Mr Fletcher’s daughter Marilyn Whitter said: “The family came and we had a buffet and they played war music in the background. They just chatted with him.

"They are coming again to see him when he is 100 in December.”

Mr Fletcher was born on Whitledge Green, Bryn, in 1923 and joined the Royal Air Force when he was 17, before moving to the army the following year.

Mrs Whitter said: “He went on to join the army and was in REME. He went on to be a warrant officer. He was quite high up in rank.

Second World War veteran Jack Fletcher with members of his family during the visit by REME

"He went to Mombasa in Kenya and fought against the Japanese in the jungle. He went to a few more places, like Egypt.”

He left REME in 1947 and settled in Bryn, where he married Margaret and the couple had three children – Marilyn, Ann Howard and John Fletcher.

He set up a business delivering mineral water and juices and loved watching Wigan Warriors matches.

Mr Fletcher continued driving until he was 95 years old and can still read without wearing glasses.

Jack Fletcher during the Second World War

He is now a great-grandfather and widower and moved into Shawcross care home around 12 months ago.

Although he did not used to talk about the war, Mr Fletcher did eventually begin to speak about his experiences.

Mrs Whitter said: “He is really, really proud and a lovely man. He still makes his own bed, like he did in the army. His mobility is good, even though he is 99.”

She described her father as “a proper gentleman” and said the whole family had a “lovely morning” with the soldiers.

