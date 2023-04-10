See how many coronation street party applications have been made to Wigan Council so far

And so far it’s nowhere near the total of those held for the late Queen’s platinum jubilee last summer.

Over the long first weekend of June 2022, when Her Majesty’s 70th anniversary celebrations were in full sway, no fewer than 98 street parties needed council approval because traffic had to be stopped.

A flashback to The Queen's Golden Jubilee in 2012: St Michael and All Angels street party in Earl Street, Swinley

So far the local authority has received 35 applications for the royal bank holiday weekend (May 6 to 8) for her successor’s crowning.

In fact the number is so relatively small that the local authority has extended the deadline for applications to mid-April.

Some have theorised that the public is suffering a bit from “royal event fatigue” following Prince Philip’s funeral, the platinum jubilee and then Queen Elizabeth’s own death and funeral.

But others suggest the cost of living crisis, ongoing royal disputes in the media and the new monarch being a little less popular than his mother could also be contributing factors.

So community groups and organisations are still able to apply for free road closures to help host their own commemorative activities.

The council will also be providing toolkits and templates to help families get kitted out in Royal colours.

Local traders and organisations who would to play in a role in the celebrations are being urged to get in touch.

Meanwhile the council is organising its own major coronation events.

In Leigh, the Big Coronation Lunch will take place on Sunday, May 7, outside Leigh Town Hall and the Turnpike Centre, where visitors will be encouraged to their own picnics as part of the national initiative.

In Wigan, the Mayor will host a Coronation Party in the Park, on Monday, May 8, at Mesnes Park.

Both events will be held between 11am and 4pm with an array of local entertainment, food and drink, performers, fun-fairs and family-fun.

To support community celebrations across the borough, Wigan Council will cover the cost of road closure applications to encourage neighbourhood street parties.

The Coronation Ceremony for His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort will take place on Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

The programme includes the procession and service, which will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

