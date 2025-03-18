Music, sport and children all feature.
Regulars at The Eagle and Child on Heath Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, held a fun day and barbecue to raise funds for the Breast Care charity. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
A portable TV and video player presented to the children's ward of Wigan Infirmary Photo: staff
Local runners hand over their fund-raising cash to Mere Oaks School and the Worldwide Chromosome Fund Photo: staff
Tesco Extra fancy dress winners are: Kelly and Tara Griffin (1st), wizard Troy Bartlett (2nd) and skeleton Jonathan Siney (3rd) along with his sister Hannah. Photo: GARY KELMAN
