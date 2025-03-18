See what was making Wigan's news in 2001

By Gary Brunskill and Michelle Adamson
Published 18th Mar 2025, 04:55 BST
We are taking you back almost a quarter of a century to see what was making the Wigan news in 2001.

Music, sport and children all feature.

Regulars at The Eagle and Child on Heath Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, held a fun day and barbecue to raise funds for the Breast Care charity.

Regulars at The Eagle and Child on Heath Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, held a fun day and barbecue to raise funds for the Breast Care charity. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

A portable TV and video player presented to the children's ward of Wigan Infirmary

A portable TV and video player presented to the children's ward of Wigan Infirmary Photo: staff

Local runners hand over their fund-raising cash to Mere Oaks School and the Worldwide Chromosome Fund

Local runners hand over their fund-raising cash to Mere Oaks School and the Worldwide Chromosome Fund Photo: staff

Tesco Extra fancy dress winners are: Kelly and Tara Griffin (1st), wizard Troy Bartlett (2nd) and skeleton Jonathan Siney (3rd) along with his sister Hannah.

Tesco Extra fancy dress winners are: Kelly and Tara Griffin (1st), wizard Troy Bartlett (2nd) and skeleton Jonathan Siney (3rd) along with his sister Hannah. Photo: GARY KELMAN

