Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Senior reporter Aimee Seddon brings you her entertainment guide to five things to do next week in and around Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between Monday, October 28 and Sunday, November 3 a whole host of events and show are taking place across the county.

As part of our weekly entertainment guide, below we have highlighted five events from different areas of Lancashire - with a sneaky nod to Wigan of course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Central Lancashire

Writer, broadcaster and former murder detective DCI Colin Sutton takes you through his career in a live show at Lancaster Grand.

First up in Central Lancashire, The Real Manhunter, Senior Investigating police officer Colin Sutton is bringing his new show The Makings of a Murderer 2 to the Guild Hall in Preston on Friday, November 1.

Starting at 7:30pm, expect a chilling, thrilling night at the theatre as Colin tells stories of how he caught some of the UK's most evil murderers.

In this all-new show, Colin will talk you through his remarkable career and what it is like to chase and catch a serial killer in a unique and one-off night.

Tickets cost £34

Fylde Coast

Blackpool Tower is hosting a Halloween party next week | n/a

Over on the Fylde Coast, a Halloween Family Party is being held at the Blackpool Tower on Halloween itself, Thursday, October 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On between 6:30pm and 11:00pm, the event includes Russ Brown's Monster Magic Show, a UV show, a fancy dress competition, prize games, a Halloween-themed dance party with a DJ and a bar.

Tickets cost £7.50 each and are still available to buy.

Lancaster

Maisie Adam is performing in Lancaster next week | Getty Images

Up in Lancaster, the comedian Maisie Adams is bringing her new show ‘Appraisal’ to the Lancaster Grand Theatre on Monday, October 28.

The Live At The Apollo and A League Of Their Own star is five years into her job as a comedian now, so she's due an appraisal.

Join her for the ultimate performance review, where you'll either see why she was awarded best new act and nominated best newcomer or, you'll see someone who's ready for organisational restructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show is on between 8 and 10 pm with tickets costing £21.

East Lancashire

Scenes from a previous Clitheroe Castle Bonfire and Fireworks Display

Over in East Lancashire, Clitheroe Castle Bonfire and Fireworks Display is on Saturday, October 2.

The night promises great value entertainment for all, with food and drink on the castle field from 17:00, alongside on-field entertainment and activities.

Music will be provided by Ribble FM and the bonfire will be lit just after 18:00, with the firework display, set against Clitheroe Castle, will commence at around 19:00. Tickets for the day cost £5 for adults, £3 for teenagers and £2 for under 13s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan

A spectacular fireworks display can be expected at Haigh Woodland Park

Finally, just outside of Lancashire, Haigh Woodland Park is also hosting a Family Firework Spectacular on Sunday, November 3.

Running between 5pm and 8pm, organisers say to expect a fantastic night of fireworks and fun for all the family.

As well as the fireworks displays, expect music from TAX of SOUL, a Groovy UV Puppet Show, a fire eating performance from Pyro Dancers and compering by Molly Kidz TV.

There will also be bars, a BBQ and World Street Food Traders.

Tickets cost £11.50 for adults, £9 for children age 4 to 15 and under 4s go free.