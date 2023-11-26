News you can trust since 1853
Seven farm shops in and around the Wigan you can get fresh produce for Christmas dinner

Many people will be starting to think about where to get their produce for Christmas dinner.
By Sian Jones
Published 8th Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 13:41 GMT

Wigan and its surrounding areas are home to a number of charming farm shops which sell festive meats, fruit, veg and dairy products.

In no particular order, these are the seven farm shops in and around Wigan where you can get fresh goodies for that festive spread.

1. Windy Arbour Farm- Ashton Road, Wigan

Rating: 4.8 out of 5 from 392 reviews

2. Forsters Farm Shop, Haigh Woodland Park

Rating: 5 out of 5 from 6 reviews

3. Wilton House Farm Shop- Back Lane, Newburgh

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 from 17 reviews

4. Grange Farm- Stone Cross Lane, Lowton

Rating: 4.3 out of 5 from 252 reviews

