Seven sweet shops selling childhood favourites in Wigan

With their antique scales and shelves lined with colourful jars, traditional sweet shops can still be found in Wigan.
By Sian Jones
Published 18th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST

Most sweet shops have a mix of old fashioned favourites such as pear drops and the Wigan classic Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls as well as imported treats from America.

There are plenty of these confectionary emporia which cater for those with a sweet tooth and bring back childhood memories.

Here are seven of the sweet shops selling childhood favourites in Wigan

wwig mrs macs sweets4.JPG

Photo: MA

Makinson Arcade, Wigan town centre

2. Toffee Ron's

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Atherton Road, Hindley

3. Gore's Sweet Shop Cafe and Tea Room

Photo: Google

Standishgate, Wigan

4. Grandad Jim's Traditional Sweet Shoppe

Photo: Google

