News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

Seven things to do with the family in Wigan during this upcoming half term

As schools break up for the final half-term before the summer, many will be looking for things to do to keep the children entertained.
By Matt Pennington
Published 27th May 2023, 12:30 BST

And with the warmer weather kicking in, there is an abundance of places to visit and activities to enjoy in the borough.

To save you a bit of leg work searching, we’ve put together a list of eight suggestions – most are healthy and some of them are free too!

A visit to Haigh Woodland Park is always fun during half term. They are also hosting an event Minibeast Hunt & Clay Creatures on Monday May 29.

1. Haigh Woodland Park

A visit to Haigh Woodland Park is always fun during half term. They are also hosting an event Minibeast Hunt & Clay Creatures on Monday May 29. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
The Three Sisters is another great outdoor space within the borough.

2. Three Sisters

The Three Sisters is another great outdoor space within the borough. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
The timetable for swimming lessons and bookings can be found on the Wigan Council website.

3. Swimming at Wigan Life Centre

The timetable for swimming lessons and bookings can be found on the Wigan Council website. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Both Super Mario and The Little Mermaid have numerous showings over the half term.

4. Cinema

Both Super Mario and The Little Mermaid have numerous showings over the half term. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Wigan