Sewing craft group celebrates 10th anniversary with exhibition

Members of a sewing and patchwork group, the Serendipity Quilters, are getting ready for their 10th anniversary exhibition. They will be celebrating the handmade craft with cushions, quilts, soft toys, wall hanging, bags and other sewing patchwork projects.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 21st Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT

The group meets every Tuesday from 9.30am to 12.30pm at Bispham Church Hall, Billinge, to create items with hand-stitching and machine work, with regular themed workshops. Beginners and advanced skilled people are welcome to the friendly craft group with help, advice and guidance available when needed and a brew too.

The exhibition showcasing the group's work is at the church hall on Crank Road, on Sunday February 25, from 10am to 4pm, £1 admission, with a raffle, tombola, refreshments and some items for sale. All proceeds will go to the North West Air Ambulance charity. The group has raised thousands of pounds for charities over the years.

Serendipity Quilters committee members from left, Bernadette Peters, Glenys Rhead and Chris Parker, get ready for the exhibition.

Serendipity Quilters committee members from left, Bernadette Peters, Glenys Rhead and Chris Parker, get ready for the exhibition. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

A member of the group wearing her bespoke handmade quilted jacket.

A member of the group wearing her bespoke handmade quilted jacket. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

