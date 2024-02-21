Sewing craft group celebrates 10th anniversary with exhibition

The group meets every Tuesday from 9.30am to 12.30pm at Bispham Church Hall, Billinge , to create items with hand-stitching and machine work, with regular themed workshops. Beginners and advanced skilled people are welcome to the friendly craft group with help, advice and guidance available when needed and a brew too.

The exhibition showcasing the group's work is at the church hall on Crank Road, on Sunday February 25, from 10am to 4pm, £1 admission, with a raffle, tombola, refreshments and some items for sale. All proceeds will go to the North West Air Ambulance charity. The group has raised thousands of pounds for charities over the years.