Sewing craft group celebrates 10th anniversary with exhibition

The group meets every Tuesday from 9.30am to 12.30pm at Bispham Church Hall, Billinge, to create items with hand-stitching and machine work, with regular themed workshops. Beginners and advanced skilled people are welcome to the friendly craft group with help, advice and guidance available when needed and a brew too.
The exhibition showcasing the group's work is at the church hall on Crank Road, on Sunday February 25, from 10am to 4pm, £1 admission, with a raffle, tombola, refreshments and some items for sale. All proceeds will go to the North West Air Ambulance charity. The group has raised thousands of pounds for charities over the years.
1. Serendipity Quilters
Serendipity Quilters committee members from left, Bernadette Peters, Glenys Rhead and Chris Parker, get ready for the exhibition. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. Serendipity Quilters
The Serendipity Quilters, are getting ready for their 10th anniversary exhibition at Bispham Methodist Church Hall, Crank Road, Billinge, on Sunday 25th February, 10-am-4pm. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. Serendipity Quilters
The Serendipity Quilters, are getting ready for their 10th anniversary exhibition at Bispham Methodist Church Hall, Crank Road, Billinge, on Sunday 25th February, 10-am-4pm. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. Serendipity Quilters
A member of the group wearing her bespoke handmade quilted jacket. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson