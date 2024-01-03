SHAMING: the grottiest Wigan eyesores to tackle in 2024

3 . WIGAN - 19-12-23 GROT SPOT - Grotty buildings in Wigan - Mill One at Eckersley Mills, off Swan Meadow Road, Wigan.

Shrouded in scaffolding and sheeting, this is Mill One at Eckersley Mills, Wigan Pier. For years it has looked well past its best - and doesn't look great now. But we are very hopeful that this will be one entry that can be struck from the grot spot list in a few months' time as work to renovate the whole complex ends its initial phases and this edifice is unveiled as offices with a rooftop restaurant plus a public food hall, a la Altrincham Market, on the ground floor. Plenty more to go after that on the 17-acre site, with next up Mill Three turned into 137 apartments Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson