SHAMING: the grottiest Wigan eyesores to tackle in 2024

Now here's a collection of run-down buildings and other monstrosities that the Wigan public would like to see taken out of the landscape – or given a smart new lease of life – in the next 12 months.
They are the borough’s grottiest landmarks, some of which have blotted the landscape for many years, others which get uglier by the month and a few that are set to become a whole lot better looking in 2024.
1. wwig-20-12-23-grots-NWUpload.jpg
. Photo: CG
2. WIGAN - 19-12-23 GROT SPOT - Grotty buildings in Wigan - Former Baby Elephant Indian restaurant, Gathurst Lane, Shevington.
The former Baby Elephant Indian restaurant on Gathurst Lane is an embarrassment to the otherwise attractive community of Gathurst and Shevington. Why it couldn't thrive in such a relatively prosperous part of the borough remains an enigma but as its state deteriorates year by year, locals are increasingly desperate to see it either flattened or rejuvenated. It gained new owners several months ago, but the only changes thus far have been the arrival of unsightly concrete blocks and metal security fencing to keep out intruders and those wanting to use its currently redundant car park Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. WIGAN - 19-12-23 GROT SPOT - Grotty buildings in Wigan - Mill One at Eckersley Mills, off Swan Meadow Road, Wigan.
Shrouded in scaffolding and sheeting, this is Mill One at Eckersley Mills, Wigan Pier. For years it has looked well past its best - and doesn't look great now. But we are very hopeful that this will be one entry that can be struck from the grot spot list in a few months' time as work to renovate the whole complex ends its initial phases and this edifice is unveiled as offices with a rooftop restaurant plus a public food hall, a la Altrincham Market, on the ground floor. Plenty more to go after that on the 17-acre site, with next up Mill Three turned into 137 apartments Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. WIGAN - 13-06-22 Old, dilapidated, grotty buildings in the Wigan borough - former Monsoon restaurant, on Poolstock, Wigan.
Here's one of Wigan's longest-running eyesores: former Monsoon restaurant, on Poolstock. The place hasn't had a use since the mid-noughties and there's no sign of that changing Photo: Michelle Adamson