Officers from Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan district joined colleagues from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) as part of new partnership work for Op Treacle for Halloween and bonfire night.
The presentation to pupils of St John’s CE Primary in Abram consisted of GMFRS delivery on fire safety, including the stop, drop and roll technique for sparklers.
Police then gave details about the effects that causing anti-social behaviour and breaking the law could have on youngsters as individuals, their futures, their family and the community.
Consequences were also discussed and if they were to break the law, what having a criminal record would do in terms of job prospects and potentially not being able to go on holiday.
The sessions were delivered by PCs John Pilling, Rachel Heaney and PCSO Maria Hulme, who received positive feedback from pupils and teachers alike.
This was one of several sessions delivered to different schools throughout the borough with additional work planned at Wigan Youth Zone and Leigh Youth Hub.
PC Heaney said: “PCSO Hulme delivered a talk around her role as a PCSO and nurse within A&E, seeing the number of casualties coming in with burns – which was great at highlighting the potential severity of injuries to the kids.
“We have loved delivering the sessions in schools this week surrounding safety and ASB around bonfire night and Halloween. The children have got involved, been engaged and have asked lots of questions.
“Each presentation was unique and engaging.
"We value our partnership work with other services and feel that there have been a number of positives to take from the week.”