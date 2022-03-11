For while a number of international artists have been forced to cancel due to Covid on the continent since the turn of the year, the Parbold Douglas Music series resumes in earnest within weeks.On Saturday April 2, the concert season picks up where it left off, with two special events for film and music lovers of all ages.At 3pm, one of the world’s best known silent film pianists, Neil Brand, will present short comedies made between 1903 and 1929 to prove that people were always being chased, falling over and being kicked in the behind in Family Slapstick! From pioneering British film-makers experimenting with new camera technology to the greatest exponents of Hollywood mayhem, this show will have something to make everybody laugh from age nine to 90.Brand is an acclaimed composer, musician and broadcaster whose BBC4 Sound of Cinema/Sound of Song and regular appearances on the BBC Radio 4 Film Programme have opened up the world of early cinema to audiences of all ages.