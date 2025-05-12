Drivers in and around Wigan will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for in the next couple of weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

M6 until 5am June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 27 exit slip lane two closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M58, from 9pm May 12 to 5am May 13, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M58 eastbound and westbound, junction 6 - carriageway closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) on behalf of Amey.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in its schedule

M6, from 9pm May 12 to 5am May 14, moderate delays: M62 eastbound, junction 10 to junction 12 - carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

A580, from 9.30pm May 12 to 5am May 13, slight delays: M6 southbound, junctions 24 to 23 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

M58, from 9pm May 13 to 5am May 15, moderate delays: M6 northbound, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A580, from 9pm May 19 to 6am May 22, moderate delays: M6 both directions junctions 22 to 23 - carriageway closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in its schedule.