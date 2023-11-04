News you can trust since 1853
Sixteen of the best songs ever released by Wigan musicians, as chosen by our readers

Wigan has produced a huge amount of musical talent over the decades, with plenty of performers capturing hearts and still having a dedicated following to this day.
By Sian Jones
Published 4th Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT

Some have reached the heights of scoring a UK number one hit, while others have firmly secured their place among the best and most recognisable musicians of all time.

We asked our readers to tell us the best song ever released by Wigan borough musicians, with hundreds of people getting back to us with their suggestions.

These are 16 of the best tunes released by Wigan artists.

Struggle

1. The Lathums

Struggle Photo: Ewan Ogden

Grace

2. The Lilacs

Grace Photo: submit

Breakfast Tea and Dinner

3. Lancashire Hotpots.

Breakfast Tea and Dinner Photo: submit

Up the Revolution

4. The Tansads

Up the Revolution Photo: submit

