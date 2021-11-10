Skelmersdale police station will reopen its doors in December

Refurbishment has taken just under 18 months, and now work is underway internally to complete commission and equip the building after it was handed back over to the force.

The building will provide a base for some of the local policing and response teams, as an investigations hub and custody suite.

Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden said: “It was great to be shown around the renovated station in Skelmersdale, as the development approaches the final stretch, ahead of the reopening, following this important work that brings the station into the 21st century.

"It's absolutely vital that our estate is fit for purpose and is able to support the work our officers and staff do to keep us safe.

“This is particularly important as we see additional officers go into our communities and onto our streets through the Government's uplift programme.

"I am committed to delivering on the public's priorities that they consistently tell me they want to see addressed, such as anti-social behaviour and criminal gangs.

“Ensuring we keep on top of our estate and ensure it meets our needs is an important part of my role, as I lead the fight against crime in Lancashire."

A new Annexe has been built alongside the station which will provide a new welfare space for vulnerable victims.

New contemplation and prayer rooms, a gym and changing facilities will also be provided for staff.

Head of Estates and Facilities Management Cristina Marshall added: “The investment in Skelmersdale station was necessary in West Lancashire to provide a site that is well placed to deliver our service to communities to keep people in the area safe.

“In addition, we have delivered a building which is an improved, safe and modern working environment for our staff.”