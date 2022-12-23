Slimming World in Wigan donates to food pantry for Christmas
The group of Slimming World consultants from Wigan have made a kind donation to The Brick’s Christmas Food and Gift Appeal.
By Holly Pritchard
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 9:01am
The group wanted to show that they are more than just about weight loss and wanted to give something to the community to help vulnerable people through this Christmas and winter.
Donated items included toys, mince pies, crackers, Christmas puddings, Christmas dinner food items, clothing and gifts specifically for men and teenagers.
The kind-hearted consultants are: Emma Heyes, Nicola Kiggin, Sarah Freeman, Catherine Cleary and Samantha Fowler.