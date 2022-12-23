The group wanted to show that they are more than just about weight loss and wanted to give something to the community to help vulnerable people through this Christmas and winter.

Donated items included toys, mince pies, crackers, Christmas puddings, Christmas dinner food items, clothing and gifts specifically for men and teenagers.

Slimming World consultants Sarah Freeman, Cath Cleary, Nic Kiggin, Sam Fowler and Emma Heyes at The Brick

The kind-hearted consultants are: Emma Heyes, Nicola Kiggin, Sarah Freeman, Catherine Cleary and Samantha Fowler.

Emma said: “I have been a consultant for four years. I love supporting members to achieve their weight loss dreams.

"We wanted to show that Slimming World groups aren't just about weight loss, we like to help others in the local community.”