"While cases are delayed, justice is at a standstill and victims are unable to get their lives back on track.

The length of time people had to wait for a small claims trial in Wigan has reached record levels, new figures show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Association of Personal Injury Lawyers said people in need of justice are facing "unacceptable delays" for their day in court.

New figures from the Ministry of Justice show the average wait time for a small claims case to be heard at Wigan County Court in the three months to March was 10 months and 12 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was higher than the same period a year earlier, when it was seven months and nine days, and the longest wait time since records began in 2017.

New figures from the Ministry of Justice show the average wait time for a small claims case to be heard at Wigan County Court in the three months to March was 10 months and 12 days

Small claims cases are made when a contract has been breached, usually when a person is trying to get their money back for a faulty product, poor service or personal injury.

They are heard in county courts, when the sum involved is less than £10,000.

Across England, the average wait from a claim being issued to the hearing or trial commencing was 11 months and 13 days – a slight decrease on the 11 months and 24 days a year earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it is still significantly higher than the average wait of nine months and three days in 2020.

Matthew Tuff, president of the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers, said while the Government was taking action elsewhere in the justice system, "civil justice must not be forgotten".

"People who turn to the county courts in their time of need are being met with unacceptable delays, a lack of court staff, and crumbling buildings," he said.

"While cases are delayed, justice is at a standstill and victims are unable to get their lives back on track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Someone who has suffered harm because of negligence, perhaps at work or on the road, is just as much a victim as a victim of crime."

The data also shows the average wait for fast, multi and intermediate track trials at Wigan County Court, which are used for more serious issues, was one year, three months and 15 days – lower than the national average of one year, five months and five days.

Richard Atkinson, president of the Law Society of England and Wales, said Government investment to recruit more court staff would "help reduce delays and contribute to enhancing access to justice".

He added: "We continue to call for regular data on the court estate to be shared to help transform the issue of court maintenance from a reactive process to a proactive one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It would enable courts to better predict maintenance failures, allow for improved processes and be cost-efficient."

In total, there were 145 small claims cases allocated at Wigan County Court in the three months to March – more than the 109 a year ago, but slightly fewer than the 149 in 2020.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said it is supporting the busiest courts by allowing judges to hear cases remotely.

They added: "Around 97 per cent of county court claims are resolved without the need for a trial but we are taking action to ensure those that do are dealt with quickly.

"We are investing in the recruitment of about 1,000 judges and tribunal members this year across all courts and tribunals, have funded 74,300 sitting days in the Civil Courts for 2025-26 and are holding more remote hearings."