Revolution is returning to King Street in Wigan town centre and Parsonage Gardens in Manchester with free bashes to be held on Friday and Saturday July 1 and 2.

The two nights will feature live music, dancers, cocktail sampling, complimentary drinks and much, much more.

The chain was the Bar Brand of the Year’winner at the recent National Pub and Bar Awards 2022 and is famed for having the largest range of flavoured vodkas, quality cocktail serves, award-winning food and bottomless brunch.

It has invested more than £157,000 in renovating the Wigan premises after working on new seating areas for food and drink bookings, with the addition of two “best seat in the house” large party booths.

It has also refreshed the existing seating areas, relocated the DJ booth and added brand-new, state of the art lighting throughout.

The Parsonage Gardens venue has undergone a £180,000 renovation, including a brand-new bar area, updated seating areas, a re-developed garden bar and a refreshed VIP area.

It also had a new ‘Instagram moment’ installed, featuring a wall mural at the far end of the bar that guests can stand in front of for selfies.

Visitors will be able to get their teeth into the brand-new food menu, with highlights including tender tandoori chicken skewers with a zingy lime pickle mayonaise, an aromatic and wholesome Asian bowl and indulgent cheeseburger fries.

They can also enjoy its signature range of 50 vodkas, including a selection of more than 18 Revolution flavours, quality cocktail serves, and unrivalled all-day and night entertainment.

Chris Coutanche, general manager of Revolution Wigan, said: “We’re so excited to be re-opening our doors in Wigan and welcoming guests back in for the best night out on the high street.

"We’ve got all your favourite Revolution cocktails and vodkas on offer, a menu of award-winning, flavoursome food and some great events and parties in the pipeline, not to mention our re-opening party that’s set to be amazing!”

For more information, please visit Revolution Wigan or Revolution Parsonage Gardens.

