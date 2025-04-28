Snip, snip, hurray! Memories from Wigan's hairdressers and hair salons over the years

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 10th Apr 2024, 15:45 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 11:11 BST
Hairdressers can provide more than a new look, as they also offer a listening ear, advice on the latest styles and a relaxing experience.

We have opened our archives to look for pictures from the borough’s hairdressers and salons.

. Photo: Mixed

Carl Sharpe, left, and Mary McLaughlin, right, from The Christie accept a £865 cheque from Philip Halliwell, centre, and staff from Norman and Philip Hairdressers, Wigan. Philip was getting treatment for cancer and the funds were raised from a coffee morning selling drinks and cakes Photo: Michelle Adamson

Ashley Robinson (middle) was placed first at the annual Hairdressing Apprentice Style Awards Photo: Submitted

Hairdresser Lindsey Seddon at Posing Image, on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton Photo: Gary Brunskill

