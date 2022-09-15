Special event marks 10 years of Wigan's young people working to make a difference
An organisation has marked its 10th anniversary by celebrating the efforts of Wigan’s young people to make a difference in their communities.
The celebration event took place at Manchester’s Hyatt Regency hotel and brought young people together with royal representatives, civic mayors and key decision makers.
Youth Leads UK – which was established in 2011 by a group of friends in their final year at high school in Bolton – has supported more than 12,500 young people across Greater Manchester to develop their skills, lead volunteering projects and influence change with decision makers.
The event was led by members of Youth Leads UK’s current programmes, who spoke about their experiences, how they have developed skills and the importance of decision-makers engaging with them and their peers.
High-profile guests attending the event included Deputy Lord Lieutenant Melanie Bryan, High Sheriff of Greater Manchester Lorraine Worsley-Carter and Wigan’s deputy mayor Coun Kevin Anderson.
Representing Wigan’s young people was Lowton teenager Rorey Scriven.
Key announcements about the future of Youth Leads UK were made, including a programme to be launched next year focusing on increasing the number of young people becoming school governors, charity trustees and magistrates.
Saeed Atcha, founder and CEO of Youth Leads UK, said: “Young people care about the world around them and we’re proud to have provided a platform for them to make a difference. When I set up Youth Leads as a 15 year old, I had no idea just how far we’d come. The future is in safe hands with the amazing young people we work with every day. Here’s to the next 10 years!”