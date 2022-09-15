Special event marks 10 years of Wigan's young people working to make a difference

The celebration event took place at Manchester’s Hyatt Regency hotel and brought young people together with royal representatives, civic mayors and key decision makers.

Youth Leads UK – which was established in 2011 by a group of friends in their final year at high school in Bolton – has supported more than 12,500 young people across Greater Manchester to develop their skills, lead volunteering projects and influence change with decision makers.

Rorey Scriven, right, at the Youth Leads UK event

The event was led by members of Youth Leads UK’s current programmes, who spoke about their experiences, how they have developed skills and the importance of decision-makers engaging with them and their peers.

High-profile guests attending the event included Deputy Lord Lieutenant Melanie Bryan, High Sheriff of Greater Manchester Lorraine Worsley-Carter and Wigan’s deputy mayor Coun Kevin Anderson.

Representing Wigan’s young people was Lowton teenager Rorey Scriven.

Key announcements about the future of Youth Leads UK were made, including a programme to be launched next year focusing on increasing the number of young people becoming school governors, charity trustees and magistrates.

Wigan Deputy Lieutenant Melanie Bryan speaks at the event