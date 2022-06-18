Special mint balls make it a sweet success for Wigan armed forces veterans

William Santus and Co Ltd launched the Tommy Tins to commemorate the anniversary of guns falling silent at the end of the war in Europe.
The special edition was named after Uncle Joe’s worker Tommy Bennett, who helped ensure front line forces had a regular supply of Mint Balls before joining the war effort himself with the RAF.
It also honoured the British troops who fought in the war and who were nicknamed Tommies.
The commemorative tins came in two special designs for customers to collect and 20p from each sale went to armed forces charities across the UK.
Co-directors of the Dorning Street factory, Antony and John Winnard, have now dropped in on Wigan’s armed forces hub to hand over a £400 cheque.