Special mint balls make it a sweet success for Wigan armed forces veterans

Wigan armed forces hub has been given a cash boost thanks to the sale of special Uncle Joe’s Mint Ball tins sold two years ago to mark the 75th anniverary of D-Day.

By Charles Graham
Saturday, 18th June 2022, 4:55 am

William Santus and Co Ltd launched the Tommy Tins to commemorate the anniversary of guns falling silent at the end of the war in Europe.

The special edition was named after Uncle Joe’s worker Tommy Bennett, who helped ensure front line forces had a regular supply of Mint Balls before joining the war effort himself with the RAF.

Antony Winnard, left, and John Winnard, right, owners of William Santus and Co the makers of Uncle Joe's Mint Balls, with the Tommy Tins, created to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of VE Day, with a percentage of each sale donated to charity. Here they present £400 to The Armed Forces Community Hub, Wigan, represented by Armed Forces key worker Gillian Burchall and Hub managing director Laura Ingham, second from right.

It also honoured the British troops who fought in the war and who were nicknamed Tommies.

The commemorative tins came in two special designs for customers to collect and 20p from each sale went to armed forces charities across the UK.

Co-directors of the Dorning Street factory, Antony and John Winnard, have now dropped in on Wigan’s armed forces hub to hand over a £400 cheque.

