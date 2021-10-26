Special offer to join Be Well Wigan and donate to charity

For a limited period, the joining fee will be reduced to just £1.

The £1 will then be donated to the Mayor of Wigan borough’s 2021 charity; Daddy’s With Angels.

The Mayor of Wigan Counc Yvonne Klieve

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet portfolio holder for communities, said: “We are very excited to welcome new members to the Be Well facilities with this special offer.

“Membership offers great flexibility with great facilities for all the family across the borough.

“And being able to donate to a fantastic charity like Daddy’s With Angels is a win-win situation.”

Membership packages also give customers access to classes such as Back To Sport Sessions and sauna and steam rooms facilities and spin studios.

People will also get

access to live and on-demand content on the BeWell Wigan app.

The mayor’s charity is chosen each municipal year by the borough’s first citizen.

Daddy’s With Angels is a volunteer run charity which supports bereaved parents through times of grief and works to open up conversations on the subject.

The Mayor of Wigan borough, Coun Yvonne Klieve said: “The work done by Daddy’s With Angels gives bereaved parents support at some of the hardest times they may experience.