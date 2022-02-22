The highly-regarded athletics coaches received the honour in recognition of their contribution to sport and support for young people.

Their star was laid outside Leigh Town Hall following an unveiling ceremony with family and friends on Monday.

Leader of Wigan Council, Councillor David Molyneux, said: “Margaret and Joe Galvin have been true volunteers since the start devoting much of their time to nurturing young talent.

Margaret and Joe Galvin with their star

“It’s only right we recognise Margaret and Joe’s achievements and commitment to the borough and its people in this way."

“We couldn't have done this without the support of people who have helped make this happen including all the coaches and volunteers."

Stars on Believe Square in Wigan and outside Leigh Town Hall are awarded by Wigan Council to honour local residents who have made extraordinary contributions to the borough.

Wigan Council chief executive Alison McKenzie-Folan sings the couple's praises

Previous star recipients in Leigh include John Woods, Pam Gilligan, Alex Murphy and Georgie Fame.