The event will be selling items including toys, clothing, prams and walkers and it will all be held indoors.

If anyone wants a table on which they can sell their own pre-loved items, they are £15 while entry on the day is free.

Anyone bringing children along will receive free chicken nuggets and chips for the child.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prams will be among the items on sale

The sale is running from 11.30am until 1pm and refreshments will also available for all.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “If anyone is expecting or has had a baby recently there will be bargains to be found so do please come along!”

Anyone wanting a table can contact David on 0748 783 5489.

Spaces are still available.