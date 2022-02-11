Pre-loved baby goods sale to be held in Wigan
A pre-loved baby goods sale is being held on Sunday February 27 at Clifton Street Community Centre, Poolstock Lane, next to The Bold Pub.
The event will be selling items including toys, clothing, prams and walkers and it will all be held indoors.
If anyone wants a table on which they can sell their own pre-loved items, they are £15 while entry on the day is free.
Anyone bringing children along will receive free chicken nuggets and chips for the child.
The sale is running from 11.30am until 1pm and refreshments will also available for all.
A spokesperson for the organisers said: “If anyone is expecting or has had a baby recently there will be bargains to be found so do please come along!”
Anyone wanting a table can contact David on 0748 783 5489.
Spaces are still available.
