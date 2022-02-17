Special Wigan soul event in memory of stillborn baby

For Sunday February 20 will be a fund-raiser for the Baby G charity set up in memory of Graham Hurst who was stillborn in 2015 after mum Rebecca contracted cytomegalovirus, which is usually harmless but can cause problems in pregnancy.

The fund was established to raise money to buy incubators and equipment for the neonatal unit at Wigan Infirmary.

The afternoon will also be in memory of regular Angie Crabtree who died in November 2020 at the age of 65.

Regulars at a previous soul afternoon

The soul afternoons are held monthly by DJ Dave C and sometimes feature a live soul singer.

Entry is free and all are welcome.

