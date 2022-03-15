The day was organised by Speed of Sight charity with staff and volunteers helping out at Three Sisters Race Circuit, Ashton-in-Makerfield.
1. Saskia Hough in the driving seat, Speed of Sight charity host a track day for children and adults with disabilities, with a chance to drive a car around the track at speed, held at Three Sisters Race Circuit, Ashton-in-Makerfield.
Saskia Hough in the driving seat at the Speed of Sight track day.
Photo: MA
2. Mike Newman, Guinness World Record breaker, world's fastest blind man, reaching 200.9mph in 2014, also CEO of Speed of Sight, as the charity host a track day for children and adults with disabilities, with a chance to drive a car around the track at speed, held at Three Sisters Race Circuit, Ashton-in-Makerfield.
Mike Newman, Guinness World Record breaker, world's fastest blind man, reaching 200.9mph in 2014, also CEO of Speed of Sight, as the charity host a track day at Three Sisters Race Circuit, Ashton-in-Makerfield.
Photo: MA
3. Speed of Sight charity host a track day
Speed of Sight charity host a track day for children and adults with disabilities, with a chance to drive a car around the track at speed, held at Three Sisters Race Circuit, Ashton-in-Makerfield.
Photo: MA
4. Speed of Sight charity host a track day for children and adults with disabilities, with a chance to drive a car around the track at speed, held at Three Sisters Race Circuit, Ashton-in-Makerfield.
Speed of Sight charity host a track day for children and adults with disabilities, with a chance to drive a car around the track at speed, held at Three Sisters Race Circuit, Ashton-in-Makerfield.
Photo: MA