Staff reunion marks 33 years since Wigan borough's last pit was shut
Ex-miners are being invited to come together for a reunion marking the 33rd anniversary of the closure of a mine in the borough.
Thousands of people worked at Parsonage Colliery in Leigh from 1921 until it closed on March 26, 1992.
Parsonage Retail Park, which contains shops and eateries, has since been built on the site.
All members of staff are invited to a reunion at 7.30pm on Friday, March 28 at Leigh Miners Welfare Institute, on Kirby Rd, Leigh.