Stepping back in time as historic Wigan borough boundary stone returns to original position

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The historic Pennington-Bedford-Atherton marker had been positioned on Brown Street South in Leigh, but was removed during demolition work in the 1970s.

It dated back to pre-1698 and had been refaced, recut and benchmarked in 1857.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Lee Robert McStein, local historian Michael Caine and Avis Freeman, from Leigh Soroptimists, with the boundary stone

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avis Freeman, from Leigh Soroptimists, rescued the stone in 2015 from a former masonry scrapyard next to Ince Health Centre, where it had ended up after the demolition.

Initially it was installed in an incorrect position at the new Railway Arches Apartments in Leigh in 2019.

But after four years of liaison between local historian Michael Caine, who is a member of Leigh, Atherton and Tyldesley Heritage Group, and Wigan Council, it has now been sited in its ancient position at the former corner of Brown Street South and Chapel Street, near the apartments.