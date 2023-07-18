News you can trust since 1853
Still time for Wigan borough groups to apply for grants for environmental projects

Time is running out for community groups in the borough to apply for grants for environmental projects.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 18th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

The Freedom Fund – Freedom Fibre’s community fund for good and green projects – will accept applications until 5pm on Friday.

Thousands of pounds is a available for environmental projects in areas where the firm is rolling out its full-fibre network, which includes Leigh and Atherton.

Applications are now open for grants from Freedom Fibre's Freedom FundApplications are now open for grants from Freedom Fibre's Freedom Fund
Community non-profit groups can apply for grants of between £250 and £500.

Last year, the firm provided money for community orchards and gardens, solar panels and habitat improvement projects.

Chief executive officer Neil McArthur said: “Last year, we became England’s first alt-net to establish a community fund that supports the environmental projects in the communities where we are rolling out our network.

"We’re building on last year’s successes by extending our fund to reach an even broader range of community groups and I can’t wait to see what applications we receive this time round.”

Apply online here.

