Still time to join Jack at Wigan 10k as deadline for entries is extended

Alex Johnson and son Jack with Steven Mather and Dorothy Moon, from HW Moon, Wigan

Registration for the race, along with the Wigan 5k and family mile, was due to close on Saturday night.

But it has now been extended to Thursday, August 12, meaning it is not too late for runners and walkers to sign up.

The 10k and family mile with return to Wigan town centre on Sunday, September 5, with a 5k race being held for the first time on the evening of Saturday, September 4.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 1,100 people have already registered to take part in the 10k, which heads along Woodhouse Lane to the DW Stadium and back to the town centre via Mesnes Park.

It will be the first running event held by charity Joining Jack since the coronavirus pandemic began and follows the successful return of the Wigan Bike Ride last month.

Alex Johnson, who founded the charity with husband Andy after their son Jack was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, has collected the lead car from sponsor HW Moon as preparations are made for the weekend of running.

She said: “We can’t wait to get back to the town centre for the 10k. It’s felt like such a long time since we were on Market Street and Jack is so excited to see everyone again doing the JJ salute on the start line.

“We are hoping that Jack will be able to do the 10k in his chair – fingers crossed I can keep up with him!

“We are incredibly grateful to HW Moon for continuing to support our event and the charity through what has been very difficult times for everyone and it’s great to have the feel good factor back as we countdown to our ninth Wigan 10k.

“We have extended registration by a few days and encourage our amazing supporters to sign up if they haven’t already.”

To sign up for the Wigan 10k, 5k or family mile, or to find out more, go to www.wigan10k.co.uk.